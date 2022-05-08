MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading to Mother’s Day brunch, you may want to wear a raincoat and dine inside.
Showers are falling in the Twin Cities Sunday morning, and a band of heavier rain is making its way westward to the metro.
Things will mostly dry out in the afternoon, though spotty, isolated showers are still possible throughout the day. There won’t be much sunshine, and temperatures will top out at 60 degrees.
Sunday’s wet weather is a prelude to an active week in Minnesota. Sunday night into Monday, severe thunderstorms are possible in west-central Minnesota.
Monday will start out grey, and temperatures will take a big jump, with the Twin Cities expected to hit 80 degrees. Monday night, isolated severe storms are possible in the Twin Cities and western Wisconsin.
Tuesday will probably be the nicest day of the week, with no rain in the forecast highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds.
There’s another chance of storms Wednesday night, and temperatures will again climb as we reach midweek, with 90s possible by Thursday.