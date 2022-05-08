CBS News MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Dementia, Local TV, Missing Person, St. Paul News

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for a missing woman with dementia.

Police said 86-year-old Renedios Verena left her apartment on the 60 block of Ninth Street East between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Police described her as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas.

Anyone who sees Verena or has information about her is asked to call 911.