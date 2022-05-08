ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul police are searching for a missing woman with dementia.
Police said 86-year-old Renedios Verena left her apartment on the 60 block of Ninth Street East between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday.
MISSING PERSON
Renedios Verena, 86, 4' 11", 120 pounds. She has dementia and diabetes. Last seen wearing blue pajamas.
Left her apartment on the 60 block of 9th St. E. in downtown (City Walk Condos) between 1 and 4 a.m.
If you've seen her, call 911 immediately. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/pWQHfIAFEn
— Saint Paul Police Department (@sppdmn) May 8, 2022
Police described her as 4 feet, 11 inches tall and 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing blue pajamas.
Anyone who sees Verena or has information about her is asked to call 911.