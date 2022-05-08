ST PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – This Mother’s Day, we asked families at Marjorie McNeely Conservatory to share with us what they love about their moms. In turn, we asked moms to share what they love about being a mom. Here’s how they replied:

“Favorite thing about my mom I might have to think a minute,” Mark Anderson said. “It’s special. Not everyone still has their parents. I’m fortunate enough to have my mother.”

“It means a whole lot. (Mark) is a really good son,” Betty Anderson said. “I love being a mom, and a grandma. I have nine grandkids and 15 great grandkids, yes, and I love every one of them. Just seeing them grow up, and being healthy, and being able to spend time with them.”

___

“(My mom) makes the best mac and cheese,” Calvin Plott said.

“(My mom) takes care of me, and when I’m sick she always helps me,” Mykah Plott said.

“I think the best part is just watching them grow and becoming humans, adults,” Nikki Plott said.

___

“My favorite thing is that mom loves me,” Nora Chritofferson said.

“I love snuggling her,” Amelia Christofferson said.

“Every stage is a really fun new stage,” Ellen Christofferson said. “You get to share things that you love to do and watch them grow.”

___

“(My mom) is always somebody that lets me grow but has always held a home for me to come on back to,” Matt Boelter said. “It’s just a perfect blend. It allowed me to be me with just a loving place.”

“Oh you’re going to make me cry,” Dede Boelter said. “I’ve got two wonderful children. I’m very blessed.”

___

“(I love my) mom’s empathy,” Elsa Bullard said. “It’s a great quality, and I don’t have it as much as my mom does.”

“It’s so wonderful to have Elsa become a mother and watch do so many of the things that I remember doing,” Linda Duchene said.