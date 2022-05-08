MADISON, Wis. (WCCO) — Arson investigators say someone targeted a conservative political group early Sunday morning in Wisconsin.
WKOW reports that investigators believe a Molotov cocktail started a fire at the Madison officers of the Wisconsin Family Action, a group that lobbies against abortion rights and same-sex marriage.
There was also this message sprayed on the side of the building: “If abortions aren’t safe, then you aren’t either.”
Police are looking for the person or people responsible.