MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Investigators are set to announce a “significant development” in the cases of two infants’ bodies being found in bodies of water many years ago.
Authorities are set to make an announcement later Monday morning.
The cases date as far back as 1999, when a newborn girl’s body was discovered in the Mississippi River’s Lower Boat Harbor near Red Wing, wrapped in a towel.
In another case, which happened in December 2003, an infant boy's body was discovered in Lake Pepin at the Methodist Campus Beach in Frontenac.
The cases went unsolved for decades.
On Monday, Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans will join Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe in announcing a development at 11 a.m. Monday. CBS News Minnesota will be streaming the developments as they are announced.
There were also two other cases of infant bodies being found in bodies of water, one in 2007 and another in 2011. Following the latter case, a family donated its plot in Red Wing’s Oakwood Cemetery to the children.