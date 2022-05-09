Originally published on May 8
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WCCO) — A photo of a dog in Wisconsin is getting a lot of attention online, and for good reason.
A dog named “Baby Girl” was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay. After receiving a lot of criticism, the owner is sharing why she had no choice but to abandon her pup.
“I begged the animal shelter to please take her in. ‘I’m surrendering her. I don’t have an option. I don’t have a choice,’ and they would not take her. I said, ‘I don’t have an option right now. I’m on the streets. I need to surrender her,'” said the former owner. “When I put her on the hydrant, I just saw her face that she was like, ‘Mom, what, what, what’s going on here?’ She was my life, but I know she’s gonna be in a better place, I do.”
The former owner, who wants to stay anonymous, says she hopes Baby Girl finds a fantastic family. She also says she’s going through chemotherapy right now on top of being homeless.
Baby Girl will be up for adoption soon, but for now, she’s getting lots of love at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Green Bay campus.