Next Weather Alert: Tornado Watches Issued, Line Of Storms Expected To Develop By Evening CommuteTornado watches have been issued for a large swath of eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin until10 p.m.

Frail North Dakota Dam 'Not Out Of The Woods' From FloodingGov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency on April 25 after severe spring storms brought heavy rain and snowmelt that swelled creeks and rivers within the Sheyenne and Red River basins and flooded fields and closed some rural roads and state highways.

Minnesotans Share Pics, Video Of Large Hail As Strong Storms Roll Through StateLarge hail has been reported Monday morning as the first round of severe weather rolls through the state. We collected some of the most striking hail pictures we've received so far.

Next Weather: Sunny And Breezy Saturday, Rain Chance For Mother's DayIt's going to be a sunny and beautiful Saturday, but there's a chance for rain on Mother's Day.

Next Weather: Rain Possible On Mother's Day, With Storms And Hot Temps Expected Next WeekSunshine returns Friday, with highs above average for the first time in nearly two weeks