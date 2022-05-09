MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday — but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week.

There was very widespread storm activity Monday, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down.

Just east of Sartell MN pic.twitter.com/RnVqYI7BU8 — Dorf (@TriviaDorf) May 9, 2022

It looked like a summer storm, and it felt like one – setting a daily dew point record of 68 degrees. It warmed to 87 degrees in the Twin Cities, which was just four-degrees shy of tying the record set back in 1987. And it was also our warmest day in nearly eight months. The high was 90 degrees back on Sept. 19 of last year.

Monday’s mugginess is moving out with the storms, and dry air is moving in. Tuesday will be glorious. It will be a lot less windy, the sun will be shining, it won’t be humid, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. The forecasted high in the metro is 76, which is still above average.

Enjoy Tuesday, because summer-like heat and humidity return Wednesday. Highs will rise back into the 80s, with the metro’s high expected to reach 83. Much of far-southern Minnesota may even reach 90 degrees. There is also the potential for more severe weather. Much of the state will be under a slight risk. There may be rain in the early morning hours, then thunderstorms that may be severe will rise from the southwest just after dinner time, possibly clipping the metro in the late evening.

There’s another storm threat on Thursday, which looks like it will mainly target northwestern Minnesota with an enhanced threat of severe storms. Thursday’s high in the metro will likely hit 90. Coupled with high humidity, it could border on being dangerously hot.

Temps will start to cool Friday, dropping into the 60s by Sunday, and staying there for much of next week.