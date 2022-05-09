MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Monday is a Next Weather Alert day due to a couple of rounds of potentially severe storms.
A complex of storms crossed into Minnesota in the morning hours, affecting mainly central and northwestern Minnesota. Those storms could clip the Twin Cities, too.
Lincoln, Lyon, Lac qui Parle and Yellow Medicine counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:30 a.m.
The main threat will be wind gusts and large hail.
That complex will clear out by midday, and the next round arrives in southeastern Minnesota in the evening hours. Again, the Twin Cities could get clipped. Hail will be the main threat with these storms, though there is also an outside chance of an isolated tornado.
The Twin Cities and areas to the southwest will see high temperatures in the 80s, while up north will be a few degrees cooler due to the rain and cloud cover.
Things will quiet down in the overnight hours, and Tuesday looks dry and pleasant, with a high of 76 and a mix of sun and clouds.
Storms return on Wednesday, and they have the potential to turn severe.
Thursday could see record highs, with 90 degrees possible in the Twin Cities. After that, temperatures will cool slightly as we head into the weekend.