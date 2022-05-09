DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A 53-year-old Detroit Lakes man is in custody after he allegedly crashed a vehicle into a hotel, significantly injuring two people who were in bed inside, and drove off.
According to police, emergency responders were dispatched Saturday at 8:37 p.m. to a vehicle crash on 702 West Lake Drive, which is a hotel. Those who called 911 said a vehicle crashed into the building, trapping two people in debris and also causing a natural gas leak.
Witnesses said the motorist left the scene, but they were able to provide a description of the vehicle as well as its license plate number.
Several agencies worked together to rescue the two victims from the debris. The two victims, who are both 77 years old and from Detroit Lakes, were initially taken to an area hospital before being transferred to hospitals in Fargo.
As emergency responders were arriving at the scene, police said an officer spotted what appeared to be the suspect vehicle parked several blocks away, at Reynolds Street and Rossman Avenue. Police then located an individual with the vehicle and arrested him after further investigation.
The suspect was booked into Becker County Jail on pending charges of criminal vehicular operation and failing to stop after a traffic collision.
The natural gas leak was addressed by the city fire department and Minnesota Energy.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.