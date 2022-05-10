MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A building in north Minneapolis has been sitting vacant for roughly 10 years. Now, a group of northside developers are on a mission to transform it into a space for the community.

The property is located at 2618 Lowry Avenue North, the site of a former Super America gas station.

North Minneapolis real estate collective New Rules bought it for its latest community space. They’re calling it “TAP IN” and hope to open sometime this summer.

“TAP IN is rooted in tapping into your freedom,” said New Rules founder and CEO Christopher Webley. “We really wanted to use this space to address economic, education, health, and wellness disparities for the Twin Cities.”

Once complete, Webley said to expect a craft cocktail bar, food vendors, outdoor plaza, and space for artists to rent. They are also looking into hosting various community events and classes with an emphasis on the mind, body, and soul.

Project designer Sophie Weber grew up in north Minneapolis and has always been seeking a space such as this.

“I think what is lacking is manifesting what is here,” she said. “It’s that it is here, but we don’t get to walk into much of our own spaces to hangout.”

During a groundbreaking ceremony Monday evening, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey spoke on the importance of the project for the community.

“I’m proud that the city also stepped up to put up money for this thing, recognizing the importance of having ownership of real estate in our Black and brown communities,” Frey said.

“The traditional work behind equity and diversity hasn’t been working, and so if we want something drastically different to happen, we have to do something drastically different and I think our projects are facing that head on,” Webley said.