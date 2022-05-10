DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (WCCO) — A Fargo, North Dakota man was killed in a crash in Riverton Township late Monday afternoon.
The crash happened at about 5:55 p.m. on Highway 10 near 170th Street North.
The 19-year-old driver of a Hyundai Sonata was driving along 170th and attempted to cross Highway 10. That’s when a Dodge Durango crashed into the driver’s side of the Hyundai.
The drive of the Hyundai died of his injuries. His identity was not immediately released.
There were three people in the Dodge, and none sustained any serious injuries.