Originally published on May 9
HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — It’s not often a Super Bowl champion stops by your school to shoot some hoops, but Rob Gronkowski did just that Monday.
He completely surprised the Hopkins High School student body, and delivered a check for $15,000 from his foundation.
He and his brother then engaged members of the state championship girls basketball team in a three-point shooting contest. Gronk made a mid-court shot, which was then matched by the Royals’ Kelly Boyle.
It ended with Gronk in the end zone, and he caught a pass that led to a “Gronk spike,” causing the stands to erupt, and students flooding the floor.
“They bring a lot of energy, high school kids, they’re always on top of their game,” Gronkowski said. “I remember when we were in high school, it’s non-stop, 24-7. It’s like you don’t sleep when you’re in high school. But it’s just great to come here, Hopkins High School, the energy was great.”