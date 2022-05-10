Communities In Polk Co. Clean Up After Double-Dose Of Storm DamagePolk County was beaten up a bit when the storms ripped through. From the air, you could see barns flattened and siding and other materials were strewn across a field. A number of other trees were snapped and tossed asunder.

Lightning Strike Closes Split Rock LighthouseThe iconic Split Rock Lighthouse Visitor Center and Historic Site is closed Tuesday after a lightning strike during Monday's storms.

Next Weather: More Severe Weather, Sweltering Heat Heading Our WayWednesday and Thursday bring with them the chance for more severe storms, Lisa Meadows says. The storms may bring hail as early as Wednesday morning.

Eastern Minnesota Communities Clean Up After Day Of Storms: 'The Devastation Was Too Much To Take In'“For one storm to come through and do all this damage is pretty remarkable," Dan Brown said.

Next Weather: Beautiful Tuesday, Then More Severe Weather, Sweltering HeatAfter a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday -- but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week.