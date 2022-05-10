MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A week after cutting 2021 first round pick Rennia Davis, the Lynx have announced they are bringing her back on a hardship contract.
Davis was part of a wave of players waived by the Lynx last week, including 2020 Rookie of the Year Crystal Dangerfield, guard Layshia Clarendon and 2022 draft picks Kayla Jones and Hannah Sjerven.
The Lynx took Davis ninth overall in 2021, but she missed her rookie season with a foot injury.
The Lynx are off to an 0-2 start. They play the Indiana Fever in Indianapolis Tuesday night. Davis will be available to play, the team said.