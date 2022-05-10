MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city of Minneapolis plans to invest $3 million in federal funds in an effort to end childhood lead poisoning from rental housing.
On Tuesday morning, Mayor Jacob Frey, city leadership and community partners highlighted the proposed investment in American Rescue Plan Act funding, which Frey previously announced in his 2022 State of the City address.
“The proposed investment will help Minneapolis be the first in the nation to eliminate lead poisoning in rental homes starting in our environmental justice communities with historically high levels of lead poisoning first,” the city said in a release.
The aim is to put the city on a "path to eliminate childhood lead poisoning from housing" by the year 2035, city officials said.
The main focus of the program would be to replace old windows.
"This would be a data-driven program acting in neighborhoods that we know have lead risks for children. This program addresses the need to find and remove hazards before children encounter them," the city said.
