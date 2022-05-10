MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It could be historic day in Minnesota high school sports as they look at adding a new sport: Boys volleyball is on the docket.
The vote will be held Tuesday morning by the Minnesota State High School League. A rally of supporters, hosted by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, will be held in Maple Grove ahead of the vote.
What’s next for Boys H.S. Volleyball in Minnesota? A vote later this morning could answer that question. Some would like to see it become a sanctioned sport. Supporters explain why during a rally at 7 am. MN State H.S. League vote scheduled for 9 am. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/oXEJMXHQ3j
— Shayla Reaves (@wccoshayla) May 10, 2022
A yes vote by enough regions and boys volleyball will be an officially sanctioned high school sport in the state.
A similar effort last year failed by two votes.