By Shayla Reaves
Filed Under:Boys Volleyball, High School Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It could be historic day in Minnesota high school sports as they look at adding a new sport: Boys volleyball is on the docket.

The vote will be held Tuesday morning by the Minnesota State High School League. A rally of supporters, hosted by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Association, will be held in Maple Grove ahead of the vote.

A yes vote by enough regions and boys volleyball will be an officially sanctioned high school sport in the state.

A similar effort last year failed by two votes.

