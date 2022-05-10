Eastern Minnesota Communities Clean Up After Day Of Storms: 'The Devastation Was Too Much To Take In'“For one storm to come through and do all this damage is pretty remarkable," Dan Brown said.

Next Weather: Beautiful Tuesday, Then More Severe Weather, Sweltering HeatAfter a day that delivered two rounds of severe storms in parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin, we’ll get a lovely respite Tuesday -- but more Next Weather Alert days are on the way this week.

Frail North Dakota Dam 'Not Out Of The Woods' From FloodingGov. Doug Burgum declared a statewide emergency on April 25 after severe spring storms brought heavy rain and snowmelt that swelled creeks and rivers within the Sheyenne and Red River basins and flooded fields and closed some rural roads and state highways.

Minnesotans Share Pics, Video Of Large Hail As Strong Storms Roll Through StateLarge hail has been reported Monday morning as the first round of severe weather rolls through the state. We collected some of the most striking hail pictures we've received so far.

Next Weather: Sunny And Breezy Saturday, Rain Chance For Mother's DayIt's going to be a sunny and beautiful Saturday, but there's a chance for rain on Mother's Day.