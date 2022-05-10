MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesotans can sit back and enjoy one nice, quiet day, as Tuesday looks to be a respite amid several Next Weather Alert days.
Tuesday’s conditions are expected to be pleasant, with sun and temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than they were on Monday. There’s a chance for some storms to fire up across southeast Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, according to WCCO meteorologist Lisa Meadows, but otherwise Tuesday looks to be the big bright spot in this week’s weather roster.
Monday brought widespread storm activity, with several reports of hail that ran the gamut from pea size to nearly baseball size. There was also lots of wind damage, and a trio of possible, and likely, tornadoes that touched down.
Wednesday and Thursday bring with them the chance for more severe storms, Meadows says. The storms may bring hail as early as Wednesday morning.
“But the main show looks to be afternoon and evening, with all modes of severe storms possible,” Meadows says. “This turns into more widespread coverage for Wednesday night and that is when we will be looking at the flood threat. Tomorrow will also be more humid.”
Then Thursday brings with it the chance for record highs and a heat index in the mid- to upper-90s. Meadows says that Thursday looks potentially worse for severe storms than Wednesday, even.
Going into the weekend, expect things to cool off a bit, with highs in the 70s or upper 60s, and smaller chances for precipitation over Saturday and Sunday.