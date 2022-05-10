Title: Producer
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Dynamic producer to passionately lead a team of anchors, reporters, photographers, editors and other journalists.
- Appreciates the power of pictures, people and pacing.
- Creates phenomenal TV and helps to collaborate on content for digital platforms every day.
- Understands the importance of carrying out strong breaking news and weather coverage.
- Always has ideas and builds moments to showcase news/weather and sports anchors.
- Work closely with news managers to evaluate value-added content for the changing audience.
- Use video, live pictures, graphics, props, social media, anchor involvement and the other tools of television to deliver meaningful, memorable and distinctive news.
- Writes memorable copy on tight deadlines.
- Ensure newscast’s timeliness, accuracy, fairness, quality and compliance with all FCC requirements and CBS standards.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum two years of experience as a producer in commercial television news.
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Naturally curious and competitive leader; strong organizational and communication skills, conversational writing, as well as effectiveness working in teams and on tight deadlines.
- iNews, Tagboard, Grass Valley Stratus/Edius, Ross Overdrive.
- Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism or Communications.
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.