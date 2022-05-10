SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting in South St. Paul late Sunday night.
Police said officers found the 17-year-old victim lying in the road on the 1900 block of Conver Avenue just after 10:30 p.m. He had been shot in the chest.
First responders tried to save him, but police said he died at the scene. Police haven’t confirmed the victim’s identity.
Investigators said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
No further details were available from authorities, as the suspect is not an adult, but police said that they’ll be presenting their preliminary findings to Dakota County Attorney’s Office shortly.