MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a breakout playoff performance in the Wolves’ first round loss to the Grizzlies, Anthony Edwards looks set for another star turn.
On Tuesday, Adam Sandler released a new trailer for his film, “Hustle,” and Edwards has a few lines. He seemingly plays a foil to one of the film’s stars, who was also once a Timberwolf: Juancho Hernangómez.
Love you all pic.twitter.com/4PVY5iF3Gt
— Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) May 10, 2022
Hernangómez, who played for the Wolves from 2019-2021, portrays an up-and-coming Spanish basketball star discovered by Sandler. According to IMDB, Edwards is playing himself.
In the trailer, Edwards taunts Hernangómez while the two play a pickup game.
This is Edwards’ first film appearance. He has performed in multiple commercials.
Edwards and Hernangómez aren’t the first Wolves to go Hollywood. Kevin Garnett played himself in a significant supporting role in 2019’s “Uncut Gems.” Sandler also starred in that film.
“Hustle” is set to premiere on Netflix June 8.