MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know people love their pets, but some love them even more than their house or spouse.
A new survey of pet owners shows about a third would choose their pet over their house, while another third would pick their pet over their spouse.
Furthermore, pet owners worry about their pets aging. Sixty-nine percent of respondents voiced concern about not being able to identify and treat their pet’s maladies as they age.
“It’s no secret that caring for an aging or older pet can be difficult,” a spokesperson for ElleVet Sciences said. “But by making adjustments, both large and small, you and your pet can live happily and comfortably in their final years.”