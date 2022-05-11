LOS ANGELES (WCCO/CNN) — Minneapolis native James Hong is now in the oldest honoree to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The 93-year-old actor got his star Tuesday.
Hong’s “Everything Everywhere All At Once” co-star Jamie Lee Curtis was on hand for the big reveal, as was actor Daniel Dae Kim, who spearheaded the effort to honor the film legend.
He’s been an actor for 68 years and appeared in hundreds of projects, including “Big Trouble in Little China.”
Hong is the only living actor to have worked with Clark Gable and Groucho Marx.
The ceremony included a traditional Chinese dragon dance.
