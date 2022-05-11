FARIBAULT, Minn. (WCCO) — A Minnesota Congressional candidate accused a man of threatening her while she was out campaigning early Tuesday evening in Faribault, and police say they have made contact with the suspect.
Police say Jennifer Carnahan reported that a young man "made several threatening comments to her" while she was going door-to-door on the 1000 block of 1st Street Southeast at about 5:25 p.m.
Carnahan says the suspect — a white man between 18 and 20 years old — then “swerved his vehicle at her as she walked away.”
Police say they have identified and contacted the suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.
Carnahan, who was chair of the Republican Party of Minnesota from 2017 until 2021, is running for her late husband’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. Rep. Jim Hagedorn represented the 1st Congressional District from 2019 until his death from kidney cancer in February. He was 59.
Carnahan was forced to resign her party chair position last August in the midst of a scandal involving Anton Lazzaro, a GOP donor who faces federal sex trafficking charges. She had also been accused of ignoring sexual harassment claims by staff members while leading the party, and fostering a toxic work environment.
She has denied all of the allegations, and said she had no knowledge of Lazarro’s alleged crimes.