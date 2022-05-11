ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A Ramsey County judge determined Amir Locke’s cousin will be charged as an adult.
Mekhi Speed is accused in the shooting death of 38-year-old Otis Elder. Police say it happened during an apparent drug deal in St. Paul on Jan. 10.
The investigation into that murder led to the no-knock search warrant at the Bolero Flats apartment building in downtown Minneapolis on the morning of Feb. 2. That’s when Locke was shot and killed by an MPD SWAT team member.
Locke was not a subject of the investigation. His family says he was an innocent victim of a raid gone wrong.
The court says Speed, who turned 18 in March, is expected to plead guilty on Friday. He will be sentenced at a later date.