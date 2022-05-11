MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public School officials say they are considering switching to online during heat waves so that students don’t have to swelter inside buildings without air conditioning.

There are 15 schools in the district that do not have air conditioning. One of them was Bryn Mawr Elementary School, which pivoted to online learning last June during heat wave.

Temperatures are forecasted to climb into the 90s on Thursday, and so far the district has not called off in-person classes in the buildings without central air.

Instead, in an email to parents, the district said that heat indices would have to be above 90 degrees for three days in a row for classes to be switched online. However, if the indices were forecasted to be above 110 degrees for any period of time, classes would be held virtually.

Parents WCCO-TV spoke with Wednesday outside of Clara Barton Community School in south Minneapolis said that they plan to do everything they can to keep their kids cool. Still, some expressed concern over how the summer heat will affect the extended school year, which came as a result of the weekslong teachers strike.

“I think [the heat] is a big reason why it’s annoying that they are making school go so long into the summer,” said parent Tiffany Sather, who has a second-grader at Clara Barton. “With no central air, it’s not comfortable for anybody to be here when it’s hot…I guess virtual learning is the only way to deal with the weather situation if it’s extra cold or extra hot.”

In the email to parents, the district said it has four e-learning days remaining. Classes are slated to go this until June 24.