BLAINE, Minn. (WCCO) – We are just two days from the Minnesota Fishing Opener, and it’s going to be a different one this year – costing more for anglers.

The boat, the bite, the catch. That’s all anyone’s talking about inside Capra’s in Blaine. Ben Vosika spent Wednesday morning hunting for a new rod. He fishes nearly every single day in the Twin Cities and beyond.

He’s going to the opener and that trip is gonna cost him and all the other anglers extra.

For example, a year ago a trip from the Twin Cities to Minnewaska would cost $48 round trip in gas – this year it’s $71.

A trip to Mille Lacs last year cost $36. This year it’s $53. And if you’re really heading north to Lake of the Woods – a trip that last year cost $116 dollars will now cost $170.

The cost of supplies are up too.

“We have had to increase the price on some items, just based on our suppliers,” said Dean Capra, a professional fisherman who owns Capra’s Sports.

Three items he says that are in short supply are: high end rods, trolling motors, and fish finders.

But he says he has plenty of inventory for the opener.

“I am still getting out there fishing, nothing will stop me,” said Vosika.

The Minnesota opener starts Saturday morning for walleye, sauger and northern pike.