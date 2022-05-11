MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prepare for back-to-back Next Weather Alert days, as severe storms that could produce tornadoes are possible Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also extreme heat in the forecast.

A warm front is going to lift throughout the day Wednesday, which will bring in heat and humidity. Temperatures and the dew point will rise as the day rolls on, with the high in the Twin Cities forecasted at 83 degrees. It’ll be a few degrees warmer to the south, and central and northern Minnesota will top out in the 70s.

Storms were already popping up in southern Minnesota in the morning hours. Le Sueur, Rice and Scott counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7:15 a.m. Showers could make their way to the Twin Cities later in the morning.

Hail up to quarter size still possible with this cell just south of Twin Cities #MNwx ⁦@WCCO⁩ pic.twitter.com/N8Z8YnS727 — Riley O'Connor (@RileyOConnorwx) May 11, 2022

The window for severe storms will begin around 3 p.m. and last until around midnight. The chance for severe weather in central Minnesota and the Twin Cities is slight, while southwestern Minnesota is under an enhanced risk.

The storms will intensify in the evening hours and then move out overnight. Hail, damaging winds and tornadoes are all possible.

We’ll take a little breather, then another round of severe weather is possible starting Thursday afternoon. The greatest storm threat will be from west-central to northern Minnesota.

Thursday will be flat-out hot and humid, with a high of 90 in the metro. It will also be a very windy day. It will all settle down Friday, and it should be a calm and humidity-free fishing opener weekend, with temps in the 70s.