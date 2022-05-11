ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Ham Lake man has been sentenced to nine-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, as well as two firearm violations.
Steven Lincoln was arrested in September 2019 during a traffic stop in St. Paul. There, officers found a large bag of marijuana and launched a search of the vehicle. They found cocaine, two loaded pistols and more marijuana.
Then, the following January, he was caught once again by police in St. Paul, asleep in the driver’s seat of a truck parked in an alley. Again, he was found with multiple guns, ammunition, a bulletproof vest and other firearm accessories.
He was prohibited from possessing firearms because of prior felony convictions in Ramsey County.
He was sentenced this week to prison by U.S. District Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright.