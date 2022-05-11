MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old Wright County man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography, the U.S. District Court of Minnesota announced Tuesday.
Alexander John Odegaard was specifically sentenced to 125 months in prison followed by 15 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in January to one count of possessing child pornography.
The FBI conducted a search warrant at his house in September 2021. Over 34,000 images and hundreds of videos depicting child sexual abuse were discovered.
Furthermore, Odegaard was already on supervision for child porn possession in Wright County at the time of the offense, court documents show.
In addition to prison, Odegaard was ordered to pay $65,000 in restitution, $17,000 to the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography fund, and $5,000 to the Domestic Trafficking Victims’ fund.