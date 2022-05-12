Next Weather Alert: Severe Weather Outlook Upgraded To 'Moderate' For Western Minnesota Thursday is another Next Weather Alert day as dangerous heat and another round of potentially severe storms threaten Minnesota.

Severe Weather Suspends Twins Game, With Astros Leading 5-1The teams will pick up Thursday afternoon where they left off and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes.

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential RainsThe Twin Cities are under a tornado warning Wednesday evening, and a tornado watch is in effect until midnight Thursday in most of central and southern Minnesota.

Have Storm Damage? Here's What To Do NextWith more severe weather on the way, you might be wondering what to do if you wind up with damage of your own.

Communities In Polk Co. Clean Up After Double-Dose Of Storm DamagePolk County was beaten up a bit when the storms ripped through. From the air, you could see barns flattened and siding and other materials were strewn across a field. A number of other trees were snapped and tossed asunder.