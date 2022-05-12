NORTHFIELD, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a bicyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in Northfield Wednesday night.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the 44-year-old Mark Ring was riding his bike on Highway 3 around 9:40 p.m.
Ring turned left onto Fifth Street East and that’s when the collision occurred with a driver in a Subaru Impreza, the state patrol said.
The 19-year-old driver was uninjured. Ring was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.
The state patrol said Ring was wearing a helmet. Road conditions were wet at the time.