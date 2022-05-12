MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials reported an additional 2,115 virus cases and 11 deaths on Thursday, as COVID-19 cases continue to tick upwards.
In all, the state has logged over 1.47 million virus cases, including over 68,000 reinfections. The virus has killed 12,547 Minnesotans since March of 2020.
After dropping to low levels mirroring last summer, case growth is back up again to 32.1 new cases per 100,000 residents. Hospitalizations too are increasing and now sit at 7 admissions per 100,000 residents, nearing the threshold for high risk, which is drawn at 8.
On Wednesday, there were 393 Minnesotans in hospitals with the virus, including 32 in the ICU. In all, over 63,000 COVID-19 cases have required hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Health officials say that more than 9.8 million vaccine doses have been administered state-wide and 75% of the eligible population has received their first dose. Roughly 49% of eligible Minnesotans have gotten their booster.
Nationally, the U.S. faces the tragic milestone of 1 million deaths from COVID-19. While there is no official number of COVID-related deaths – a Johns Hopkins tally surpassed 999,000 on Thursday morning – the true figure of COVID-19 deaths nationwide far exceeds that mark.
The White House says flags will fly at half-staff through the weekend.