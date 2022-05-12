MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday is another Next Weather Alert day as dangerous heat and another round of potentially severe storms threaten Minnesota.
Temperatures will soar throughout the day, reaching nearly 90 in the Twin Cities. Dew points will also be high.
Some thunderstorms were western and central Minnesota in the morning hours. Stearns County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 7 a.m.
There’s an isolated chance for more storms around midday.
Next Weather Alert
Then, the more active system is expected to arrive in the evening. Nearly the entire state is under an enhanced risk for severe weather — in northern and southeastern Minnesota, the risk is slight.
Damaging winds and heavy rain will be the main concerns with this round of storms, though hail and even tornadoes are also possible. Western Minnesota is under the greatest risk for tornadoes.
The storms will continue to roll east through the overnight hours, moving out by Friday morning.
After the threat passes, Friday will feature lower humidity and more sunshine. Temps will cool to the 70s through the weekend, and next week will start out in the 60s.