FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Homeowners cleaning up storm damage in their yards across the Twin Cities are having a hard time finding professional help.

“My dad started calling people legit right when he saw his car,” said Richard Hammonds.

His dad’s car was parked in the driveway Wednesday night when the storm knocked over a huge tree in the yard. It landed right across the car’s roof.

As if the headache of seeing the destruction wasn’t enough, Hammonds’ family has to endure the painful sight for an undetermined time.

“I think they were saying some time like in a couple days, maybe like a week,” he said in reference to when a tree removal company could arrive.

That wait time came as no surprise to tree removal companies hauling storm debris out to Ceres Mulch in Brooklyn Park.

“Got a few calls last night and a bunch this morning. So far we’re tallied at 23 calls and we’re just a small company,” said Bill Vanzee of Two Guys and a Saw. “It’s a lot more than what we expected.”

Most cities allow homeowners to put branches and other storm debris in compostable bags or yard waste bins to be collected, just be careful about the size. In Minneapolis, branches can’t be longer than three feet nor can they be wider than 3 inches in diameter.

Ceres Mulch is one of six sites in Hennepin County where homeowners can drop off yard waste, but you’ll be charged depending on the size of your load.

There are seven yard waste collection sites in Ramsey County. They’re free to Ramsey County residents and people who live in certain towns in neighboring counties. They are closed however on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Hammonds plans to clear the small pieces of the tree that fell in his yard. But he knows it’s going to take a professional’s help to get it finished, whenever that might be.

“We just want to get it cleaned up as fast as possible,” he said.

A reminder when you’re clearing debris in your yard: check the storm drains along the curb. With more rain incoming, clearing the drains can help prevent flash flooding on your street.