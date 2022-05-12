Next Weather Alert: Tornado, T-Storm Warnings Issued Across MinnesotaA powerful, dusty line of storms is racing across Minnesota, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Weather officials say this system is capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and gusts over 100 mph.

Thousands Still Without Power As Minnesota Braces For Another StormAt the height of Wednesday evening's storm, Xcel Energy said there were 200,000 customers without power.

Severe Weather Suspends Twins Game, With Astros Leading 5-1The teams will pick up Thursday afternoon where they left off and play the last six innings, before staging the series finale at Target Field about a half-hour after the first game concludes.

Severe Thunderstorms Roll Through Twin Cities Metro, Bringing High Winds, Torrential RainsThe Twin Cities are under a tornado warning Wednesday evening, and a tornado watch is in effect until midnight Thursday in most of central and southern Minnesota.

Have Storm Damage? Here's What To Do NextWith more severe weather on the way, you might be wondering what to do if you wind up with damage of your own.