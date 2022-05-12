MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 season schedule has been released and, wouldn’t you know it, the first game is against the Green Bay Packers.
However, that game — scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 — the Vikings will get the home field advantage, playing at U.S. Bank Stadium.
“Obviously with our first three home games being divisional games, we’ll need our fans there like crazy,” Vikings Head Coach Kevin O’Connell said.
Other highlights include a Monday night game at the Philadelphia Eagles the following week. There’s also a Thanksgiving Day home game against the New England Patriots, the first time the Vikings are playing on the holiday in franchise history.
And, of course, there’s that Oct. 2 match against the New Orleans Saints scheduled to happen in London.
“I went [to London with Washington] in 2016 and we played at Wembley [Stadium], which was a cool place to play, but I’ve heard that Tottenham’s new stadium was really being built with the intent of hosting NFL games, so I’m excited to see that stadium,” quarterback Kirk Cousins said. “That will be interesting for Vikings fans to wake up and have the game on right away.”
The 18-week schedule wraps either Jan. 7 or Jan. 8 against the Chicago Bears. The final home match will be Christmas Eve against the New York Giants.
