MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Weather officials say a tornado touched down Wednesday night in Coon Rapids as severe storms swept over the Twin Cities metro.
The National Weather Service says that damage surveys showed an EF-0 tornado blew through the northwestern Minneapolis suburb around 8:30 p.m. The twister, which was about 50 yards wide, left a three-mile path through the city, investigators say.
Maximum wind speeds were estimated to be around 80 mph.
The tornado might have been responsible for felling a large tree that nearly split a Coon Rapids home in half. Neighbors told WCCO-TV that they didn’t believe anyone was inside the home during Wednesday night’s storms.
Several large trees down in the Coon Rapids area. The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado moved through the city Wednesday evening.
