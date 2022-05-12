MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After the storm comes the cleanup.

Many residents across the metro have an extra chore Thursday morning, and for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes.

In addition to damage, tens of thousands of people are without power following Wednesday night’s severe storms. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Xcel Energy reported nearly 40,000 customers in Minnesota still lacked power.

In Minneapolis, a fallen tree left a huge hole in one homeowner’s roof and a mess inside.

The homeowner, Terry, set out buckets to catch the rain. He’s lived here for 20 years and said Wednesday was easily the worst storm he’s lived through.

The damage isn’t just to his roof and the floor below.

“There’s a good size hole in the roof where the branch had gone through,” Terry said. “Looked like there were a couple of branches there and the water is seeping down into the basement from here, so I had to move a lot of stuff away so the water could drain out properly.”

There’s also a large branch lying in Terry’s attic.

A home in Coon Rapids was nearly bisected by a downed tree. Neighbor Sharon Sloane said she never even heard the tree fall.

“When my fiancé seen it, we come out looking with umbrellas, it’s like, ‘Oh my God,'” she said. “I feel really bad for them.”

Sloane said she doesn’t believe the homeowners were home when the tree fell.

In Roseville, viewer Sam Galatz caught video of a fallen tree that lit up after hitting a power line. Galatz said it burned for more than two hours.

Alyssa in Blaine sent in photos of multiple downed trees in the area.

Courtney Leaf in Edina lost a “she shed” to the storms.

Michael Tiede in Minneapolis saw a downed tree near West 55th Street and Washburn Avenue South.

On Grotto Street in St. Paul, LuAnn Hudson caught this picture of a tree that fell on a garage.

Paul Mikelson in Eden Prairie found a tree entirely uprooted.

The Bloomington Fire Department said it responded to “numerous incidents” Wednesday night.

BFD crews responding to numerous incidents from earlier severe storms. PW crews have been called in to remove trees from roadways. Several areas of the city are without power. To contact @XcelEnergyMN about an outage use this link: https://t.co/5hqyb1ZGPN pic.twitter.com/LY6qHr39Ln — Bloomington Fire (@BFD_MN) May 12, 2022

Another round of severe storms is set to move through Minnesota Thursday evening.