MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 68-year-old man died in Mahnomen County on Thursday morning when his car left the road and ended up in a small pond.
According to the state patrol, the crash happened shortly before noon in northwestern Minnesota. The man was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee eastwards on Highway 113 when it left the road near 173rd Avenue.
The car hit the guard rail and entered a ditch, ending up in a small pond.
The man was not wearing his seat belt at the time, state patrol said.
His identity will be released at a later time.