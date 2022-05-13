BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Officials in western Wisconsin say a 24-year-old woman is dead, and are treating her death as suspicious.
The Barron County Sheriff’ Department says deputies responded to a hospital for an unresponsive woman on Friday, who was pronounced dead. She was identified as Nicole Bohannon, and a possible factor in her death was a drug overdose.
A man was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.
After Bohannon’s death, officers executed a search warrant at the 2500 block of 8 1/4 Avenue, and recovered several drug-related items.
The case remains under investigation by the Barron County Medical Examiner’s Office.