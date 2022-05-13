MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Friday reported nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths as the state’s hospitalization and case growth rates continue to spike.
According to the health department's update, 2,919 newly reported cases have been added to the overall state count, which is now nearly 1.48 million cases since the pandemic began. The additional deaths brings the state's death toll to 12,559.
Two major public health risk measures – the rate of case growth and hospitalizations – have been increasing since March. Case growth was last recorded at 32.1 daily new cases per 100,000 residents, which is well above the high risk threshold and up from 6.8 in mid-March.
The hospitalization rate is approaching the high risk threshold, at seven new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents, up from just over 3 in early April.
The number of those in the hospital with COVID-19 remains relatively low. As of Thursday, there were 35 patients with the virus needing ICU beds, and an additional 356 in non-ICU beds.
As for vaccinations, about 75% of the eligible population in Minnesota has received at least one vaccine dose.