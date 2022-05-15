Next Weather: Warm, Breezy Sunday; Isolated Showers PossibleSunday is starting out with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will roll through later on. Overall, it'll be a warm, breezy day.

NWS Issues Flood Warnings After Week's Heavy RainFollowing days of severe weather and substantial rainfall levels, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several areas in Minnesota.

Water Street In St. Paul To Temporarily Close Starting Monday In Anticipation Of Mississippi River FloodingA road near the Mississippi River will temporarily close in anticipation of flooding in the area.

Next Weather: Breezy, Cooler Saturday After Days Of Severe WeatherTemperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid-70s, which is above average for this time of year but still cooler than the last few days.

Rivers Along North Shore Overflowing After Large RainfallOfficials say that the rivers on the North Shore along Lake Superior are overflowing following significant rainfall totals amid the spring snowmelt season.