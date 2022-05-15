Menu
Latest News
Fallen Minnesota Officers Honored With NFTs: 'It's Like A Digital Tombstone'
Soaking Up The Sun, Safely: How To Best Protect Your Skin, And Spot Skin Cancer
“Melanoma is on the rise for sure, particularly in Minnesota, which is one of the top 10 states for melanoma,” said dermatologist Dr. Mohiba Tareen.
Roldan Scores In Sounders' 3-1 Win Over Minnesota United
Cristian Roldan's goal proved to be pivotal as the Seattle Sounders picked up a 3-1 win over Minnesota United on Sunday.
Buxton, Urshela Homer To Help Twins Beat Guardians 3-1
Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1 on Sunday.
Byron Buxton Hits Twins' 1000th Home Run At Target Field
Buxton's fifth inning homer -- his 11th of the season -- secured him a spot in Twins lore.
Andrés Giménez Delivers Go-Ahead RBI In 10th, Guardians Beat Twins
Latest Entertainment News
Wilmer Valderrama On 'NCIS': Nick Torres 'Will Never Be The Same'
Wilmer Valderrama shares what fans can expect from a new episode of "NCIS" on CBS Monday night and how his daughter changed the way he looks at his career.
Hondo Goes On The Run After He's Framed For Murder, On The 100th Episode of “S.W.A.T.,” Sunday, April 10
New CBS Series 'How We Roll' Premieres on March 31
Sheldon lets a girl hide in his dorm, on the 100th episode of 'Young Sheldon,' Thursday, March 31
Sheldon gets an odd request from an old friend, Paige (McKenna Grace).
Simon & Schuster announces AuthorFest event with Nelson DeMille and Janet Evanovich
The second annual event will provide live author programming to communities and readers in the U.S. and Canada.
First Group of Grammy Performers Announced
The Recording Academy® has announced the first group of artists to perform at this year’s 64TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS®.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
Who's Eligible For $750 In Frontline Worker 'Hero Pay'?
More than one in 10 Minnesotans will qualify for a $750 check from the state for working during the pandemic.
What Are The Stories Behind The Most Popular Superstitions?
This coming Friday is the only Friday the 13th in the year of 2022.
What’s The Purpose Of The ‘No Mow May’ Movement?
Edina is one of several cities encouraging homeowners to participate in No Mow May. That means one month of steady growth, and not just grass, but the flowers we sometimes refer to as weeds, like dandelions.
CBS News Minnesota
Watch Now
Minnesotans Look To The Sky
https://cbsloc.al/3sW9Qrd
May 15, 2022 at 11:06 pm
(credit: CBS)
Sunday night’s lunar eclipse is called a “Super Flower Blood Moon.”