MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ll kick off the work week with another warm and breezy day.
A lunar eclipse will be visible in Minnesota Sunday night. The partial eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m.; the total eclipse begins at 10:29 p.m.; the maximum eclipse will be reached at 11:11 p.m.; and the partial eclipse ends Monday at 12:55 a.m. The moon will be located pretty low in the sky in the south-southeast during the maximum eclipse, at about 15 degrees above the horizon.
Monday will be a lot like Sunday, although it will be a bit cooler in northern Minnesota. The high will reach 72 in the Twin Cities, while it will be in the high 50s up north. There will also be increased fire danger due to the winds.
Tuesday looks even cooler, reaching 64 in the metro, and there’s a chance for widespread rain showers in the evening, especially south of Interstate 94.
Temperatures jump back slightly above average for the rest of the week. Thunderstorms are possible later in the week, with Thursday possibly having some severe potential.