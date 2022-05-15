Next Weather: Warm And Windy Monday, With Increased Fire DangerWe'll kick off the work week with another warm and breezy day.

Rising River Levels Forcing Road, Trail Closures In Twin Cities “When you start talking about historic bridges and stuff being damaged, you can kind of get an idea that it’s more of a significant event than something we normally see," said NWS Meteorologist Brent Hewett.

NWS Issues Flood Warnings After Week's Heavy RainFollowing days of severe weather and substantial rainfall levels, the National Weather Service has issued flood warnings for several areas in Minnesota.

Water Street In St. Paul To Temporarily Close Starting Monday In Anticipation Of Mississippi River FloodingA road near the Mississippi River will temporarily close in anticipation of flooding in the area.

Next Weather: Breezy, Cooler Saturday After Days Of Severe WeatherTemperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid-70s, which is above average for this time of year but still cooler than the last few days.