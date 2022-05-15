MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sunday is starting out with a lot of sunshine, but clouds will roll through later on. Overall, it’ll be a warm, breezy day.
Temperatures will climb throughout the day, topping out in the low 70s for much of the state. It’ll stay mild through the evening.
There’s a chance some isolated showers could develop later on, but most — possibly even all — of the rain will evaporate before it hits the ground.
A total lunar eclipse is coming to a sky near you Sunday night, and conditions look great for viewing it in Minnesota. The eclipse will begin at 9:27 p.m. and last 84 minutes.
Monday looks very similar to Sunday, although it will be a bit cooler in northern Minnesota. Tuesday looks even cooler, and there’s a chance for widespread rain showers, especially south of Interstate 94.
Temperatures jump back above average for the rest of the week. Thunderstorms are possible later in the week, though at this point they don’t look like they’ll be severe.