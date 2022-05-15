MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People across the country are remembering a fierce leader for children with disabilities.
Paula Goldberg passed away Sunday morning. She started The PACER Center more than 40 years ago as a way for parents of children with special needs to connect.
PACER grew into a national leader in advocating for disabled youth and bullying prevention.
Goldberg’s daughter-in-law, Meta Platforms COO Sheryl Sandberg, said Sunday on Facebook that Goldberg inspired her family to be passionate about changing the world and dedicated to getting things done.