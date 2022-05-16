HOPKINS, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say one person was shot at an apartment building in Hopkins Monday morning.
The shooting occurred around 4:30 a.m. on the 9900 block of Excelsior Boulevard, according to the Hopkins Police Department.
The victim’s condition is unknown. A person was taken into custody and is being held at the Hennepin County Jail. Police said they recovered a gun.
The shooter and victim “are believed to be related,” police said.
Domestic Violence Resources: For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.