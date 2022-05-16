Originally published May 14
ANOKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A body was pulled Saturday from the Mississippi River in Anoka.
Authorities in the northern Twin Cities suburb say that a 911 caller reported the body around 6:30 p.m. in the river near the 400 block of Rice Street.
Investigators say the deceased individual was a man. The identity will be released after his family is notified.
The man’s death remains under investigation.