BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — The trial is expected to get underway Monday for the man who allegedly admitted to a deadly shooting spree inside a Minnesota health clinic.
Gregory Ulrich, 68, is charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and setting off explosives at Allina Clinic Crossroads in Buffalo a year ago.
Investigators said Ulrich targeted the facility because he was unhappy with care he received.
Lindsay Overbay — a medical assistant, wife and mother of two young children — was killed in the shooting, and four others were hurt.
The clinic has since reopened with a memorial and a space to reflect and heal for those who were impacted.