MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota health officials on Monday reported 2,590 more COVID-19 cases and four additional deaths.
According to the state's health department, there have been over 1.48 million cases reported and 12,563 deaths attributed to the virus since the pandemic began.
As it has since mid-March, the state's case growth rate continues to rise, last recorded at 32.1 daily new cases per 100,00 residents. That's well above the high risk threshold, drawn by health officials.
The hospitalization rate is also increasing and is approaching the high risk threshold. The latest figure was 7 new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. For perspective, that number was close to 30 during the Omicron variant surge.
The state no longer calculates the positivity rate due to a change in federal testing requirements.
As for vaccinations, about 75% of the eligible population in Minnesota has received at least one vaccine dose.