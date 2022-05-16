WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol is searching for a driver the agency says hit two people on a stretch of highway in southern Minnesota early Monday morning.
The patrol said two tow truck operators were trying to remove a vehicle from the median on northbound Interstate 35 near Webster Township. Just before 2 a.m., a driver in a 2006 Lincoln MKZ allegedly hit the two men and drove off.
Both men were hospitalized with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
The Lincoln is black, has damage on its driver’s side door and is missing its driver’s side mirror, the patrol said. Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call 507-285-7409.